American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Getting Negative News Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) has trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. American Airlines Group earned a news sentiment score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the airline an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected American Airlines Group’s analysis:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Cowen set a $36.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.84. 11,018,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,791,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.63. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average is $28.50.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

