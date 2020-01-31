American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Announces Earnings Results

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter.

AMBZ traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.85. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.63. American Business Bank has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.72.

Get American Business Bank alerts:

About American Business Bank

American Business Bank provides various banking and financial services to wholesalers, manufacturers, businesses, professionals, and non-profits in California. Its deposit products include checking, money market, savings, business demand deposit, business money market, special deposit, zero balance, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for American Business Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Business Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.