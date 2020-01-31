American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

AMNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens cut their price target on American National BankShares from $41.50 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get American National BankShares alerts:

AMNB stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. American National BankShares has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMNB. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 29,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American National BankShares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of American National BankShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for American National BankShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National BankShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.