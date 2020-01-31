Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) PT Raised to $196.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $196.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley cut Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.00.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of AMP traded down $5.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.31. The stock had a trading volume of 198,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,299. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.23 and its 200 day moving average is $150.87. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $121.55 and a 12-month high of $173.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.86.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $48,077.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,423.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.