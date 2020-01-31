Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Coho Partners Ltd.’s Largest Position

Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,090,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,787 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 5.4% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.18% of Amgen worth $262,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 4,725.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,230.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.26.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $226.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $134.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

