Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $185.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $173.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.50.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $15.03 on Friday, reaching $211.12. 2,444,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,473. Amgen has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amgen will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

