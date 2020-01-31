AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its target price upped by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMN. Sidoti boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $67.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.66. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $45.04 and a 12 month high of $68.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $567.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.69 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 18,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,092,809.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,918,295.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $159,220.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,568 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,560. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 438.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after acquiring an additional 180,358 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 952,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,817,000 after purchasing an additional 154,365 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 899,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,801,000 after buying an additional 146,507 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 584,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after buying an additional 131,938 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

