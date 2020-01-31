AmsterdamCoin (AMS) Trading Up 27.4% This Week

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded up 144.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, AmsterdamCoin has traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. One AmsterdamCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. AmsterdamCoin has a market cap of $84,250.00 and approximately $47.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About AmsterdamCoin

AMS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin. The official website for AmsterdamCoin is amsterdamcoin.com.

Buying and Selling AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmsterdamCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmsterdamCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

