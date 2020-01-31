Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASYS. TheStreet upgraded Amtech Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ASYS opened at $5.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.40 million, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.35. Amtech Systems has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 million. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amtech Systems will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Amtech Systems by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Amtech Systems by 7,568.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Amtech Systems by 434.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Amtech Systems by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 57.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

