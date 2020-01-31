ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Receives News Impact Score of 3.00

Headlines about ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) have been trending positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ANA HOLDINGS IN/S earned a news sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the transportation company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected ANA HOLDINGS IN/S’s analysis:

Get ANA HOLDINGS IN/S alerts:

ALNPY stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 348. ANA HOLDINGS IN/S has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.23.

About ANA HOLDINGS IN/S

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail segments. The Air Transportation segment engages in the domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ANA HOLDINGS IN/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANA HOLDINGS IN/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.