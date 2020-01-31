Analysts Anticipate First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) to announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for First Horizon National’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. First Horizon National reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon National will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Horizon National.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FHN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.31.

In other news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 28,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $483,622.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 229,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,926,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 1,816.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,764,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,861 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon National in the second quarter valued at about $10,591,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon National by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,968,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,432,000 after buying an additional 616,168 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in First Horizon National by 334.3% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 676,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after buying an additional 520,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Horizon National by 15.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,171,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,382,000 after buying an additional 430,843 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FHN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,508,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,952,229. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.15. First Horizon National has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is 33.73%.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Horizon National (FHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.