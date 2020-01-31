Analysts Anticipate FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect that FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.05. FirstCash reported earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.98 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

FCFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $87.44 on Friday. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $106.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 98.7% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

