Analysts Anticipate Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) will report $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Newell Brands reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NWL. Consumer Edge cut shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $22.06.

In other news, Director James Craigie purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the third quarter worth about $54,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 8.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 165.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 665,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,455,000 after purchasing an additional 414,708 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Newell Brands by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 749,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 39,110 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Newell Brands by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 659,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide.

