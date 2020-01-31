Analysts Anticipate Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to announce ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.38). Patterson-UTI Energy reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 925%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.00). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Patterson-UTI Energy.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.87.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $7.94. 6,420,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,349,905. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35.

In related news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $61,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,670 shares in the company, valued at $961,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 61,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.8% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.