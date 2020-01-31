Analysts Anticipate PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $400,000.00

Analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) will post $400,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $240,000.00 and the highest is $550,000.00. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $260,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $2.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.69 million, with estimates ranging from $1.38 million to $2.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,768.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAS opened at $4.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.51. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $16.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 1,878.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 850,166 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 796,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 144,535 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 266.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 673,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,838,000 after acquiring an additional 489,626 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 31,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 203,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 130,497 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

