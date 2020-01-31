Analysts Anticipate Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.09). Plug Power posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plug Power.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 6,429.00% and a negative net margin of 47.21%. The business had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLUG has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Roth Capital raised shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Plug Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

In other news, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 99,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $425,995.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,961 shares in the company, valued at $268,213.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 146,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,247,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,557,000 after buying an additional 922,937 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 5,894,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after buying an additional 1,082,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,845,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after buying an additional 478,614 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,630,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 31,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,316,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 836,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLUG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.87. 10,744,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,988,648. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.56. Plug Power has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $4.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plug Power (PLUG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.