Analysts Anticipate Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Ruth’s Hospitality Group also posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.19 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 9.26%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens set a $24.00 price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RUTH stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 11,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,285. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $27.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $569.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.63.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

