Analysts Anticipate Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sabre’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Sabre reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabre will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.61 million. Sabre had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SABR shares. TheStreet lowered Sabre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sabre in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.21.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 21,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $480,604.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,939.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $379,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,355.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,713 shares of company stock worth $1,440,639. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $21.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

