Analysts Anticipate Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.38. Umpqua also reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Umpqua.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $310.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.79 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 24.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Umpqua from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Umpqua from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

In other Umpqua news, Director Susan F. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,012 shares in the company, valued at $584,350.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 37.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMPQ traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $16.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,265,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,682. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.70. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Umpqua (UMPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.