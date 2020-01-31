Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 31st (MBCN, MGPI, NDEKY, SFST, SHOO, STBA, SYRS, TITN, UCBI, VALU)

Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, January 31st:

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company. It offers its customers a broad range of banking services, including checking, savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts; money market accounts; time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, and various types of consumer loans; safe deposit facilities, and traveller’s checks. The Company also offers online banking and bill payment services. Middlefield Banc Corp. is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio. “

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “MGP Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets ingredients and distillery products to the packaged goods industry. Its Distillery Products segment primarily offers food grade alcohol, fuel grade alcohol, and distillers feed. The company’s Ingredient Solutions segment primarily provides specialty wheat starches and proteins, commodity wheat starches, and commodity vital wheat gluten. MGP Ingredients, Inc. is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas. “

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Nitto Denko Corporation is a provider of electrical insulating materials such as double-coated tapes, sealing materials, masking tapes, surface protection materials and non-skid tapes in diverse segments of industry. Its products are designed to assure safety in offices and buildings, precision machinery, machinery & equipment used in production process, and actual work sites. The Company’s technologies and products include reinforcing, vibration-damping and sealing materials. It supplies a whole variety of adhesive tapes in medical and athletic areas. Nitto Denko Group has an extensive lineup of electronics-related products such as optical films, flexible printed circuits, thin-film metal circuit boards and semiconductor encapsulating resins which are applied to various devices including wide-screen LCD TVs, personal computers, cell phones, handheld game consoles, portable audio players, hard disk drives and so on. Nitto Denko Corporation is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

