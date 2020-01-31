Analysts Expect Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accuray’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.02). Accuray also reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Accuray will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Accuray.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $98.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.45 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 24.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARAY shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Accuray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Accuray from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

In other news, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $28,520.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,238.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Levine sold 17,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $50,650.56. Insiders sold a total of 30,068 shares of company stock worth $84,695 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Accuray by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,447,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,719,000 after buying an additional 593,349 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accuray by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 248,900 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Accuray by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 860,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 355,855 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,785,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ARAY traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The stock has a market cap of $380.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.91 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03. Accuray has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $5.40.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

