Analysts Expect Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Avangrid reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Avangrid from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGR. State Street Corp raised its position in Avangrid by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 11.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 24.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 8.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 567.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,567 shares during the period. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $53.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.12. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $53.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

