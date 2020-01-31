Analysts Expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. CalAmp reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.11 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. First Analysis downgraded shares of CalAmp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of CalAmp from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

In other CalAmp news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 645,020 shares in the company, valued at $6,450,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CalAmp by 166.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 394,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 246,612 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 273,072 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 164,172 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 3rd quarter worth $879,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,578 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 30,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CalAmp stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.61. 8,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. CalAmp has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $14.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.28 million, a PE ratio of -25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.90.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

