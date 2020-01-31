Analysts Expect Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) will announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.28. Hope Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.50 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.29%. Hope Bancorp’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

HOPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

HOPE traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.91. The company had a trading volume of 854,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,897. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.33. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.56. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,427,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,669,000 after buying an additional 25,139 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Earnings History and Estimates for Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

