Analysts Expect Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Leggett & Platt reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEG. ValuEngine upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. CJS Securities lowered Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

In related news, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 6,962 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $369,612.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,168.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 23,260 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $1,267,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,238,424 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 20.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 750,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,815,000 after acquiring an additional 128,722 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,309,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEG opened at $49.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

