Analysts Expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Brokerages expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.19. RPM International reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 5.89%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

RPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Group upgraded RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on RPM International in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on RPM International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $71.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.59. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. RPM International has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $77.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 53.14%.

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $4,307,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,743,938.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the third quarter valued at $50,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the second quarter valued at $75,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

