Analysts Expect Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) to Post -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Transocean reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.64 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 47.50%. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Fearnley Fonds lowered Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Transocean from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Transocean in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Transocean stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.56. 16,580,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,796,043. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.00. Transocean has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the second quarter valued at $27,801,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Transocean by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,524,391 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $311,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 45.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,179,664 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,212 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 490.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,191,795 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 990,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Transocean by 38.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,690,983 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

