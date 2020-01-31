Analysts Expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to Announce $0.81 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Xilinx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.79. Xilinx posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $4.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.22.

In related news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Xilinx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,885 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 9.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,002 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.9% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $86.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Xilinx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the programmable devices maker to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

