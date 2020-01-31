Analysts Issue Forecasts for Southwestern Energy’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America set a $2.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.15.

NYSE:SWN opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $839.01 million, a P/E ratio of 0.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 34.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,326,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 337,894 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 827.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,883 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,638,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 109,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 45,744 shares in the last quarter.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.