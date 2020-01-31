Analysts Issue Forecasts for WPX Energy Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for WPX Energy in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.75 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WPX. Siebert Williams Shank boosted their price objective on WPX Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on WPX Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on WPX Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

Shares of NYSE:WPX opened at $12.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.28. WPX Energy has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.96.

In related news, Director Karl F. Kurz bought 10,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WPX Energy during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

