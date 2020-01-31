Analysts Offer Predictions for CGI Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for CGI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CGI’s FY2020 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GIB. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Desjardins raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

Shares of GIB traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.82. The company had a trading volume of 43,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,109. CGI has a 1-year low of $64.89 and a 1-year high of $87.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIB. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CGI by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in CGI by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CGI in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in CGI by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

