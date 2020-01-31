Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Starbucks (SBUX)

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/29/2020 – Starbucks had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Starbucks had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

1/29/2020 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/29/2020 – Starbucks had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Starbucks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

1/23/2020 – Starbucks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/9/2020 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “buy” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Starbucks have outperformed the industry in the past year. Solid global footprint, successful innovations, best-in-class loyalty program and digital offerings bode well. Moreover, the company’s strategic efforts have helped to bring back traffic growth. Traffic that was down in the first-half of 2019 improved in the third and fourth quarter. The company anticipates global comps growth in the range of 3-4% in fiscal 2020. Meanwhile, Starbucks' business is rapidly growing in China, courtesy of innovative store designs and the success of the MSR program. The company believes that China and the Asia-Pacific region will drive business growth over the next five years. However, operating margin contraction over the past few quarters has been a concern. Of late, earnings estimate for both current quarter and year have been stable.”

12/19/2019 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

12/9/2019 – Starbucks is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $85.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.42. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 67.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In related news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

