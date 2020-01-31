Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Wacker Chemie (WCH)

Wacker Chemie (ETR: WCH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/30/2020 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €67.00 ($77.91) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €63.00 ($73.26) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €88.00 ($102.33) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €90.00 ($104.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €88.00 ($102.33) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €63.00 ($73.26) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €67.00 ($77.91) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €90.00 ($104.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €63.00 ($73.26) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €67.00 ($77.91) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €63.00 ($73.26) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €98.00 ($113.95) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €92.00 ($106.98) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR:WCH traded down €1.26 ($1.47) on Friday, reaching €65.12 ($75.72). 182,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is €66.07 and its 200-day moving average is €66.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87. Wacker Chemie AG has a 1-year low of €57.86 ($67.28) and a 1-year high of €97.92 ($113.86).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

