Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ashland Global (ASH)

1/30/2020 – Ashland Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ashland Global Holdings Inc. is engaged in providing specialty chemical solutions. It serves consumer and industrial markets which includes adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care and pharmaceutical sector. Ashland Global Holdings Inc., formerly known as Ashland Inc., is based in Covington, United States. “

1/29/2020 – Ashland Global was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $74.00.

1/29/2020 – Ashland Global had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $85.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Ashland Global had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $88.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/24/2019 – Ashland Global was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/23/2019 – Ashland Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ashland Global Holdings Inc. is engaged in providing specialty chemical solutions. It serves consumer and industrial markets which includes adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care and pharmaceutical sector. Ashland Global Holdings Inc., formerly known as Ashland Inc., is based in Covington, United States. “

NYSE:ASH opened at $75.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.24. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.73.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Ashland Global’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $106,715.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,894.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $167,616.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,991.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,982 shares of company stock worth $314,538. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

