Analysts Set Expectations for German American Bancorp., Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of German American Bancorp. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale forecasts that the bank will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for German American Bancorp.’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of German American Bancorp. stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.88. German American Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.74.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.85 million. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 11.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 194.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 13.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 41.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from German American Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. German American Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

