Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 31st (BDEV, BEZ, BVIC, BWY, CPG, DWS, GVDNY, HL, KWS, MCRO)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, January 31st:

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Get Barratt Developments Plc alerts:

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a buy rating.

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Nucleus Financial Group (LON:NUC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Northwest Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company whose sole activity is the ownership of all of the issued and outstanding common stock of Northwest Savings Bank and the majority ownership of Jamestown Savings Bank. Northwest Savings Bank is a stock savings bank. The bank is a community-oriented institution offering traditional deposit and loan products, and through its subsidiaries, consumer finance services. “

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “EnCana Corporation is one of the world’s largest independent natural gas producers and gas storage operators. “

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oxford Instruments plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of high technology tools and systems. Its operating segment includes Nanotechnology Tools, Industrial Products and Service. Nanotechnology Tools segment includes high technology tools to characterize, analyze, manipulate and fabricate at a nano scale. Industrial Products segment develops and manufactures tools and components for industrial applications. Service segment deals with knowledgeable support services, training and refurbishment. Oxford Instruments plc is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $38.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Porvair (LON:PRV) was downgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a hold rating. They currently have GBX 785 ($10.33) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 610 ($8.02).

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Savannah Petroleum (LON:SAVP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Staffline Group (LON:STAF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.32) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 125 ($1.64).

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

YouGov (LON:YOU) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.