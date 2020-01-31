Analyzing AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA)

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

62.3% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AdaptHealth and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdaptHealth 0 0 5 0 3.00 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 1 0 0 2.00

AdaptHealth currently has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 1.92%. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 96.63%. Given Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is more favorable than AdaptHealth.

Profitability

This table compares AdaptHealth and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdaptHealth N/A 13.25% 0.26% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0.57% -15.21% 3.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AdaptHealth and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdaptHealth N/A N/A $2.09 million $0.08 162.50 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $779.34 million 0.10 $4.24 million ($0.80) -4.45

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than AdaptHealth. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AdaptHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

AdaptHealth has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.