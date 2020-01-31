Analyzing Star Buffet (OTCMKTS:STRZ) and Papa John’s Int’l (OTCMKTS:PZZA)

Star Buffet (OTCMKTS:STRZ) and Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Star Buffet has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Papa John’s Int’l has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Star Buffet and Papa John’s Int’l’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Buffet -5.62% N/A -8.22% Papa John’s Int’l -0.43% -12.34% 5.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Star Buffet and Papa John’s Int’l, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Buffet 0 0 0 0 N/A Papa John’s Int’l 0 5 7 0 2.58

Papa John’s Int’l has a consensus price target of $62.55, indicating a potential downside of 3.45%. Given Papa John’s Int’l’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Papa John’s Int’l is more favorable than Star Buffet.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.1% of Papa John’s Int’l shares are held by institutional investors. 53.6% of Star Buffet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.0% of Papa John’s Int’l shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Star Buffet and Papa John’s Int’l’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Buffet $26.04 million 0.02 -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Papa John’s Int’l $1.57 billion 1.32 $1.65 million $1.34 48.34

Papa John’s Int’l has higher revenue and earnings than Star Buffet.

Summary

Papa John’s Int’l beats Star Buffet on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Star Buffet Company Profile

Star Buffet, Inc. owns and operates full service restaurants in the United States. As of July 19, 2018, it operated 27 restaurants in 10 states. The company operates its restaurants under the 4B's, JB's, Barnhill's Salads Buffet Desserts, Casa Bonita, and BuddyFreddys names. Star Buffet, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The company also operates dine-in and delivery restaurants. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 5,303 Papa John's restaurants, which included 645 company-owned and 4,658 franchised restaurants. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

