AnarchistsPrime 1-Day Volume Reaches $564.00 (ACP)

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, AnarchistsPrime has traded 79.4% lower against the US dollar. One AnarchistsPrime coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. AnarchistsPrime has a market cap of $365.00 and approximately $564.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AnarchistsPrime alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About AnarchistsPrime

AnarchistsPrime (CRYPTO:ACP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. The official website for AnarchistsPrime is www.anarchistsprime.info. AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime.

Buying and Selling AnarchistsPrime

AnarchistsPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnarchistsPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AnarchistsPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AnarchistsPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AnarchistsPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.