Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) to report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings. Anavex Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Anavex Life Sciences.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVXL. ValuEngine raised Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $166.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 562.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 89,305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 359.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 104,372 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 32.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 36,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1,145.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,812,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.