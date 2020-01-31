Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANDE shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Andersons in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Andersons to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other Andersons news, Director Stephen F. Dowdle bought 4,700 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $108,993.00. Also, insider Joseph E. Mcneely bought 2,382 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.04 per share, with a total value of $50,117.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,576.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 23,649 shares of company stock valued at $543,299 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Andersons by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,177,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,801,000 after purchasing an additional 225,673 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Andersons by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,350,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,263,000 after purchasing an additional 67,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Andersons by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,389,000 after purchasing an additional 47,128 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Andersons by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 65,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Andersons by 12.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 329,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 36,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.17 million, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.34. Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business’s revenue was up 189.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Andersons will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 42.94%.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

