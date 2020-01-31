Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.4% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HD opened at $232.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.82. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $239.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

