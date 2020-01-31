Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.3% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,745,000 after buying an additional 4,397,580 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,408,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,404,000 after acquiring an additional 171,403 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,846,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,066,000 after acquiring an additional 338,355 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,253,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,162,000 after purchasing an additional 39,180 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,174,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,016 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $86.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

