Anglo American (LON:AAL) Receives News Sentiment Rating of -2.20

Media headlines about Anglo American (LON:AAL) have trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Anglo American earned a daily sentiment score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the mining company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Anglo American’s score:

LON:AAL traded down GBX 45.40 ($0.60) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,985.60 ($26.12). The stock had a trading volume of 3,252,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,160.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,002.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion and a PE ratio of 230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18).

AAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,120 ($27.89) to GBX 2,210 ($29.07) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. DZ Bank raised their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,580 ($20.78) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anglo American to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,203.13 ($28.98).

In other news, insider Jim Rutherford acquired 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, with a total value of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99). Insiders purchased 1,092 shares of company stock worth $2,382,681 over the last three months.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

