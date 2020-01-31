Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BUD. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Societe Generale started coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $106.00 price target on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.08.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

Anheuser Busch Inbev stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.23. The stock had a trading volume of 63,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,087. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $124.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a fifty-two week low of $73.57 and a fifty-two week high of $102.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 2nd quarter worth $818,436,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,189,442 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $683,345,000 after buying an additional 3,083,352 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,207,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $554,058,000 after buying an additional 2,329,803 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,877,335 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $913,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,528 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.