Ankr Trading 6.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Ankr has a total market cap of $5.26 million and $1.15 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ankr has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Korea, KuCoin and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00037016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $547.52 or 0.05831322 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025333 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00128083 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00034100 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00015999 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a token. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,232,711 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network.

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Coinall, Bgogo, Coinsuper, BitMax, CoinExchange, KuCoin, Upbit, Sistemkoin, Bilaxy, Coinone, Bittrex, Hotbit, Huobi Korea, ABCC, Bithumb, IDEX and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.