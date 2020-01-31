Anoncoin Price Hits $0.0283 (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Anoncoin has a market cap of $59,711.00 and approximately $30.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anoncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anoncoin Coin Profile

Anoncoin (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject.

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

Anoncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

