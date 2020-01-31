Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $10,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 3.2% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Anthem by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 2.0% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $314.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.21.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 23,511 shares of company stock worth $6,918,990 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANTM traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.77. 99,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,025. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $298.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.65. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $227.16 and a 1-year high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 16.46%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

