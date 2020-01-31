Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $6.03 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Anthem in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.65. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q3 2020 earnings at $5.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $22.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $25.46 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ANTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $314.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.93.

Shares of ANTM traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,025. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $227.16 and a fifty-two week high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS lifted its stake in Anthem by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 74,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 3.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its stake in Anthem by 3.9% in the third quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in Anthem by 77.1% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,511 shares of company stock worth $6,918,990. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

