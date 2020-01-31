ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANZBY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ANZ in a report on Friday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised ANZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of ANZBY stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. ANZ has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08.

About ANZ

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups.

